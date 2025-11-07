Heraclea Sintica: From Priceless Archaeological Find to a Cultural Tourism Gem

After years of excavation and restoration, Heraclea Sintica has been officially recognized as one of Bulgaria’s most valuable archaeological and tourist sites. In the national campaign “Wonders of Bulgaria,” the site won the title “Wonder of Bulgaria of the Last 15 Years – Archaeological Discovery.”

The award was presented at a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the initiative — the largest national effort dedicated to preserving and promoting Bulgaria’s cultural heritage. Over 100,000 Bulgarians voted to select the winners, giving the recognition strong public legitimacy.

From bare ground to archaeological glory

Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski, who has led the excavations since 2007, recalls the early days:

“When we started, it was nothing but an empty field. The first years were difficult — the importance of the site wasn’t fully understood. But since 2015, thanks to the support of the Petrich Municipality, everything changed. Now we work as one strong team.”

Today, the municipality provides funding and maintenance, turning Heraclea Sintica into both a scientific treasure and a thriving tourist attraction.

A growing magnet for visitors

Interest in the site continues to rise each year. Tourists from all over the world visit the ancient ruins, while the nearby village of Rupite transforms into a vibrant cultural destination with guesthouses and improved infrastructure.

“For me, the greatest recognition is from local people. After 18 years, I see this region come alive — embracing modern tourism while preserving its spirit,” says Professor Vagalinski.

A symbol of Bulgaria’s living history

Once a major city of ancient Thrace, Heraclea Sintica is now reborn as a symbol of Bulgaria’s enduring heritage and the fusion of science, history, and tourism — a true wonder of the modern era.