Global Study Reveals What Hospitality Will Look Like in 2026

The age of “just a hotel room” is officially over. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2026 — based on responses from 12,000 travelers across 14 countries — shows a clear shift: guests want transformation, personalization, and meaningful experiences. And they are willing to pay for them.
77% Will Spend More — But Only for Authentic Value
The headline statistic: 77% of travelers are prepared to pay extra for genuine, experience-driven offerings.
They’re most interested in:
-
spa and wellness — 34%
-
curated dining: wine tastings, chef’s tables — 29%
-
live music and cultural shows — 25%
-
adventure experiences — 24%
-
cooking classes — 18%
-
yoga, meditation, breathwork — 15%
-
sleep and productivity programs — 15%
“Bleisure” is no longer a niche — it’s simply the way people travel.
Hotels Are Becoming Community Destinations
A surprising insight: 74% would pay to use hotel facilities even without booking a room.
Top day-pass preferences include:
-
rooftop bars and restaurants — 39.6%
-
community-accessible spas — 31.2%
-
pool access — 33%
-
coworking hubs — 18.3%
This shows the hotel is evolving into a lifestyle hub — a place that generates revenue every day of the week, not only when rooms are full.
AI Moves From Luxury to Necessity
78% of travelers want AI support, primarily for safety and clarity — not gadgets.
Most wanted features:
-
real-time budget tracking and overspend alerts — 35%
-
tailored restaurant recommendations — 30%
-
hotel suggestions that consider health and energy — 29%
-
scam and fake-listing detection — 39%
-
summarized review insights — 39%
-
price-drop alerts and automatic rebooking — 44%
Acceptance varies: over 90% in Asia, while nearly 40% of Canadians and Australians prefer no AI at all.
Loyalty Still Starts with Human Connection
Despite digital evolution, emotional value remains core.
Top loyalty drivers:
-
value for money — 66%
-
location — 51%
-
warm, genuine service — 47%
The Hospitality Formula for 2026
Success will be measured not by room nights, but by:
-
high-margin experiential revenue
-
day-use and membership income
-
guest spending boosted by AI-driven trust and personalization
-
emotional attachment that turns visitors into long-term advocates
The hotel of the future is not simply a place to stay — it’s a curated ecosystem where guests, locals, and technology interact to create stories worth remembering.