Global Study Reveals What Hospitality Will Look Like in 2026

Глеб Парфененко
Глобальне дослідження показало, яким стане готельний бізнес у 2026 році

The age of “just a hotel room” is officially over. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2026 — based on responses from 12,000 travelers across 14 countries — shows a clear shift: guests want transformation, personalization, and meaningful experiences. And they are willing to pay for them.

77% Will Spend More — But Only for Authentic Value

The headline statistic: 77% of travelers are prepared to pay extra for genuine, experience-driven offerings.

They’re most interested in:

  • spa and wellness — 34%

  • curated dining: wine tastings, chef’s tables — 29%

  • live music and cultural shows — 25%

  • adventure experiences — 24%

  • cooking classes — 18%

  • yoga, meditation, breathwork — 15%

  • sleep and productivity programs — 15%

“Bleisure” is no longer a niche — it’s simply the way people travel.

Hotels Are Becoming Community Destinations

A surprising insight: 74% would pay to use hotel facilities even without booking a room.

Top day-pass preferences include:

  • rooftop bars and restaurants — 39.6%

  • community-accessible spas — 31.2%

  • pool access — 33%

  • coworking hubs — 18.3%

This shows the hotel is evolving into a lifestyle hub — a place that generates revenue every day of the week, not only when rooms are full.

AI Moves From Luxury to Necessity

78% of travelers want AI support, primarily for safety and clarity — not gadgets.

Most wanted features:

  • real-time budget tracking and overspend alerts — 35%

  • tailored restaurant recommendations — 30%

  • hotel suggestions that consider health and energy — 29%

  • scam and fake-listing detection — 39%

  • summarized review insights — 39%

  • price-drop alerts and automatic rebooking — 44%

Acceptance varies: over 90% in Asia, while nearly 40% of Canadians and Australians prefer no AI at all.

Loyalty Still Starts with Human Connection

Despite digital evolution, emotional value remains core.

Top loyalty drivers:

  • value for money — 66%

  • location — 51%

  • warm, genuine service — 47%

The Hospitality Formula for 2026

Success will be measured not by room nights, but by:

  • high-margin experiential revenue

  • day-use and membership income

  • guest spending boosted by AI-driven trust and personalization

  • emotional attachment that turns visitors into long-term advocates

The hotel of the future is not simply a place to stay — it’s a curated ecosystem where guests, locals, and technology interact to create stories worth remembering.

