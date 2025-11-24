Global Study Reveals What Hospitality Will Look Like in 2026

The age of “just a hotel room” is officially over. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2026 — based on responses from 12,000 travelers across 14 countries — shows a clear shift: guests want transformation, personalization, and meaningful experiences. And they are willing to pay for them.

77% Will Spend More — But Only for Authentic Value

The headline statistic: 77% of travelers are prepared to pay extra for genuine, experience-driven offerings.

They’re most interested in:

spa and wellness — 34%

curated dining: wine tastings, chef’s tables — 29%

live music and cultural shows — 25%

adventure experiences — 24%

cooking classes — 18%

yoga, meditation, breathwork — 15%

sleep and productivity programs — 15%

“Bleisure” is no longer a niche — it’s simply the way people travel.

Hotels Are Becoming Community Destinations

A surprising insight: 74% would pay to use hotel facilities even without booking a room.

Top day-pass preferences include:

rooftop bars and restaurants — 39.6%

community-accessible spas — 31.2%

pool access — 33%

coworking hubs — 18.3%

This shows the hotel is evolving into a lifestyle hub — a place that generates revenue every day of the week, not only when rooms are full.

AI Moves From Luxury to Necessity

78% of travelers want AI support, primarily for safety and clarity — not gadgets.

Most wanted features:

real-time budget tracking and overspend alerts — 35%

tailored restaurant recommendations — 30%

hotel suggestions that consider health and energy — 29%

scam and fake-listing detection — 39%

summarized review insights — 39%

price-drop alerts and automatic rebooking — 44%

Acceptance varies: over 90% in Asia, while nearly 40% of Canadians and Australians prefer no AI at all.

Loyalty Still Starts with Human Connection

Despite digital evolution, emotional value remains core.

Top loyalty drivers:

value for money — 66%

location — 51%

warm, genuine service — 47%

The Hospitality Formula for 2026

Success will be measured not by room nights, but by:

high-margin experiential revenue

day-use and membership income

guest spending boosted by AI-driven trust and personalization

emotional attachment that turns visitors into long-term advocates

The hotel of the future is not simply a place to stay — it’s a curated ecosystem where guests, locals, and technology interact to create stories worth remembering.