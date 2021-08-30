The UAE has resumed issuing tourist visas to citizens of all countries

The authorities of the United Arab Emirates have announced the resumption of tourist visas to citizens of all countries vaccinated against COVID-19, from August 30, 2021.

Decisions of the Federal Office for Identification and Citizenship and the National Office for Emergencies, Crises and Natural Disasters apply to countries from which entry has previously been banned.

All arriving tourists will take PCR tests at the airport of arrival. For tourists who have not been vaccinated, the rules introduced earlier will remain in force. Certificates of vaccination with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization can be downloaded in the mobile application Al Hosn.

On August 15, 2021, the Federal Office for Identification of Persons and Citizenship of the United Arab Emirates announced the start of accepting certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 issued abroad.

From August 20, only vaccinated against COVID-19 can visit public places in Abu Dhabi. Without a certificate you can not get to shopping malls, restaurants and cafes, gyms and sports clubs, cultural centers and museums, as well as resorts and theme parks.

Only vaccinated people are allowed to enter universities, institutes, public and private schools, as well as kindergartens in the emirate. The new rules do not apply to visits to supermarkets and pharmacies.

Restrictions apply to residents of the capital aged 15 and over and do not apply to those exempted from vaccination, registered in the mobile application Al Hosn.