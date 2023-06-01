The EU will introduce a fee for citizens of countries with visa-free entry from 2024

According to Time Out, from 2024, citizens of 63 countries that have a visa-free regime with the European Union will have to obtain a special entry permit – ETIAS and registration will cost them 7 euros.

The new European Entry Authorization System (ETIAS) will be launched in the EU in 2024. As part of this program, citizens of countries that have a visa-free regime with the European Union will have to obtain a special permit for entry or transit.

The cost of the permit is 7 euros, it must be issued no later than 96 hours before the trip. The permit will be valid for three years or until the expiration date of the passport. ETIAS will allow you to stay in the EU for up to 90 days within six months.

The list of countries whose citizens will enter the EU under the new program includes Albania, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Georgia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, South Korea, Ukraine, UAE, UK, USA, and others.