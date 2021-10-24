HomeCROATIAFrom today, Croats travel to the United States without visas
From today, Croats travel to the United States without visas

Gleb Parfenenko
United States of America (USA) national flag with Croatia National flag. Grunge background

From today, Croatian citizens can travel to the United States without a visa, BNR reports with reference to the US Embassy in Zagreb.

The decision of the electronic travel authorization system (ESTA) applies to Croatian citizens who travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for no more than 90 days, the newspaper Jutarnji List.

Croatia’s membership in the so-called Visa Waiver Program (VWP) is an important step in further strengthening economic and security co-operation between the two countries, the US embassy said.

For a country to join the VWP program, it must meet criteria in the areas of counter-terrorism, law enforcement, immigration, document security and border management, the statement said.

