From today, Croats travel to the United States without visas

From today, Croatian citizens can travel to the United States without a visa, BNR reports with reference to the US Embassy in Zagreb.

The decision of the electronic travel authorization system (ESTA) applies to Croatian citizens who travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for no more than 90 days, the newspaper Jutarnji List.

Čestitke Hrvatskoj 🇭🇷 on officially joining the #VisaWaiverProgram! Croatians traveling to the #USA 🇺🇸 for business or tourism can now apply for ESTA approval at https://t.co/UmnueGuKRb FAQ: https://t.co/qIsVYyPoAP pic.twitter.com/S4G8108KqR — U.S. Embassy Zagreb (@USEmbZagreb) October 23, 2021

Croatia’s membership in the so-called Visa Waiver Program (VWP) is an important step in further strengthening economic and security co-operation between the two countries, the US embassy said.

For a country to join the VWP program, it must meet criteria in the areas of counter-terrorism, law enforcement, immigration, document security and border management, the statement said.