Pope John Paul I will be canonized

Pope John Paul I, whose pontificate lasted only 33 days in 1978, will be beatified (beatified), the first step towards his canonization by the Roman Catholic Church. This is stated in a statement by the current Pope Francis, published by the Vatican press service and quoted by Reuters.

Francis approved a document confirming the existence of a miracle performed by the late secular father Albino Luciani.

Pope John Paul I ascended the Holy See on August 26, 1978, as the successor to the late Paul VI, but died suddenly on September 28 of that year. After him, the Roman Catholic Church was headed by John Paul II.

The sudden death of 65-year-old John Paul I gave rise to conspiracy theories about possible murders and poisonings, but they were refuted. It is believed that he died in his sleep from a heart attack.

According to the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, miracles are the only work of God, and the saints who are in heaven with the Lord intercede before him on behalf of the people who pray. The miracle performed by John Paul I is the incomprehensible healing of an 11-year-old girl from Buenos Aires, Vatican media write.