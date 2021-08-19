Pope Francis: Vaccination against COVID-19 is an act of love (VIDEO)

Pope Francis has urged people to be immunized against COVID-19 and called it an “act of love,” according to the Guardian.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church made a call on a video published by the Vatican.

“Thank God and many works, we now have vaccines that protect us from the coronavirus,” the Pope said.

“Vaccines hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to everyone and we will work together,” he said in the video.

The pope says that immunization with vaccines approved by health authorities is an “act of love.”

“Vaccination is a simple but effective way to spread the common good and take care of our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

It is not the first time that the Pope has spoken about the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and emphasizes in his messages that medicines should be distributed equally, especially in poor countries.