Washington regrets the recall of the French ambassador

The US authorities regret France’s decision to recall its ambassador from Washington for consultations and intend to maintain cooperation in the coming days to resolve differences with Paris.

This was stated by a White House spokesman. “We have been in close contact with our French partners about their decision to recall the ambassador to Paris for consultations. We regret that they have taken this step, but we will continue to work together in the coming days to resolve our differences, as we have done in other cases over the long existence of our alliance, “the spokesman said.

The DIP recalls that Paris has decided to recall its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations due to Australia’s waiver of a 56 billion-euro contract with France for the construction of 12 French strike submarines for the kangaroo country. He had to cancel the treaty due to his accession on September 15 to the Anglo-Saxon alliance with the United States and Britain, which will focus on the Indo-Pacific region. Under this new tripartite alliance, Australia will receive submarines from the United States. However, France did not recall its ambassador to London.

Source: BGNES / AFP