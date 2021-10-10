HomeUSAUSA: Four people are killed in a plane crash in Atlanta. The...
USA

USA: Four people are killed in a plane crash in Atlanta. The car crashed right after takeoff

Yevhenii Podolskyi

A small plane crashed at an airport outside Atlanta on Friday, AP reported. All four people on board were killed.

As reported by AP with reference to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the accident occurred on Friday afternoon at DeCalb Peachtree airport. The car crashed immediately after takeoff.

According to the FAA, the four people found were the only passengers on the six-seater. What could have caused the disaster has not yet been reported. The investigation will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

– The airport covers an area of ​​over 280 hectares and is located approximately 16 km from the center of Atlanta. On average, about 209,000 people a year. It is Georgia’s second busiest airport in the past three decades after Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

