The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a booster dose of CFCID-19 to Pfizer and Bayontek.

It will be given to people over 65 and Americans who have an increased risk of serious illness or whose profession puts them at risk. A booster dose will be given at least six months after the second. To date, there is no wider use of booster doses, including for people over 16 years.

The Agency’s consultants have asked to collect more data, but the question of a booster dose may be reconsidered in the future.

