HomeUSAThe man who attempted the life of Ronald Reagan at large (video)
USA

The man who attempted the life of Ronald Reagan at large (video)

Він намагався вбити президента США, тому що хотів ... справити враження на актрису Джоді Фостер!

Gleb Parfenenko
The man who attempted the life of Ronald Reagan at large (video)

It was March 30, 1981, when John Hinckley Jr. shot Ronald Reagan as he was leaving the Washington Hilton. One of the bullets hit Reagan in the chest, very close to the heart, and three others were injured in the shelling.

According to the potential killer, he wanted to … impress actress Jody Foster, whom he saw in the movie “Taxi Driver”, and she blew his mind! The American justice system has found him criminally irresponsible.

Now, at age 66, Hinckley will be released without parole in June 2022, a federal judge has ruled. He previously spent 30 years in a psychiatric hospital, from which he was released in 2016. As a condition of release, he must remain “mentally stable.”

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International