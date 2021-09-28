The man who attempted the life of Ronald Reagan at large (video)

It was March 30, 1981, when John Hinckley Jr. shot Ronald Reagan as he was leaving the Washington Hilton. One of the bullets hit Reagan in the chest, very close to the heart, and three others were injured in the shelling.

According to the potential killer, he wanted to … impress actress Jody Foster, whom he saw in the movie “Taxi Driver”, and she blew his mind! The American justice system has found him criminally irresponsible.

Now, at age 66, Hinckley will be released without parole in June 2022, a federal judge has ruled. He previously spent 30 years in a psychiatric hospital, from which he was released in 2016. As a condition of release, he must remain “mentally stable.”