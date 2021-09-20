HomeUSAThe largest tree in the world is under fire
USA

The largest tree in the world is under fire

Gleb Parfenenko
The largest tree in the world is under fire

General Sherman, the world’s largest tree in California’s Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon, is in danger. California reports a huge forest fire after a storm on September 9 burned the western part of the forest. Now the 84-meter-high redwood tree is under fire. Firefighters are trying to protect the tree from destruction.

The tree, called General Sherman, is 2,200 years old and is considered the largest in the world. Last year alone, a forest fire killed thousands of redwoods, which are said to be thousands of years old. The current devastating forest fire now threatens to destroy a huge old tree Firefighters are on standby for 65 days, which is a new record.

Nowadays, fighting fires in western America is harder because of drought and heat. Today it is warmer here than 30 years ago, and therefore the weather tends to become extreme. The frequency of forest fires has also increased in recent years.

The fire in the forest reportedly reached Long Meadow Grove. According to the latest news from the region, the flames were located about 1.5 km from the Giant Forest, where there are about 2,000 redwoods. Firefighters are now using aluminum wraps to protect trees, as well as deliberately lighting small fires to remove trees or vegetation that could potentially prolong the fire.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastJoe BidenKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International