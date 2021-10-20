The FBI is searching Oleg Deripaska’s house in Washington

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched a house allegedly owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. This was reported on Twitter by NBC. The media quoted an FBI spokesman.

This is a private house in the American capital, which, according to the journalist, belongs to a Russian businessman. An NBC reporter present at the scene said that several FBI officers were on duty in the building, and access of outsiders to the house was limited.

“The FBI is really searching the homes of Oleg Deripaska’s relatives,” Deripaska’s spokeswoman Larysa Belyaeva confirmed. However, she pointed out that Oleg Deripaska is not their owner.

The FBI has confirmed that it is searching a house in Washington that allegedly belongs to Deripaska. “We do not have any additional information that we could provide now,” the FBI spokesman said when asked about the reasons for the search.

On April 6, 2018, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Deripaska and its controlled companies, including Rusal, Basic Element, En +, Russian Cars, Eurosibenergo and the GAZ Group. Blacklisted members are barred from entering the United States, their assets are frozen in the country, and US citizens are barred from dealing with them.

In January 2019, sanctions were lifted from Rusal, En + and Eurosibenergo, but it cost Deripaska control of the companies. However, the Russian oligarch himself remained on the list of sanctions.

In March 2019, Deripaska filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department, claiming that the restrictions imposed on him were unfair and illegal, and the damage they caused was estimated at more than $ 7.5 billion.

The name of the Russian billionaire Deripaska also surfaced during the investigation against the former head of Donald Trump’s election headquarters – Paul Manafort, who learned that he offered advice to Russians close to the Kremlin on the development of the presidential campaign in the US in 2016.