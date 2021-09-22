HomeUSAThe body of the disappeared blogger found in a national park in...
USA

The body of the disappeared blogger found in a national park in Wyoming

Yevhenii Podolskyi

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the forensic coroner identified the body of a young woman found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, as the body of the 22-year-old blogger and traveler Gabby Petito. The search for her partner, 23-year-old Brian Landry, continues.

Petito was declared a murder victim by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue, but did not reveal the exact cause of death until the autopsy was completed.

The body was found last Sunday at a campsite on the east side of Grand Teton National Park.

Petito went missing while traveling around the country with her partner. In July, they traveled west in a van from Florida to visit national parks in that part of the United States. Petito regularly posted photos from the expedition on social networks, most recently on August 25. At the end of August, she also contacted her family for the last time.

On September 1, Landry himself returned to his Florida home in his friend’s van. The man who hired a lawyer and refused to speak to the police disappeared without a trace a few days later. His family reported him missing last Friday.

Florida police have begun searching for a laundry facility, which is currently focused on the Carlton Wildlife Sanctuary in the North Port area of ​​Sarasota on Florida’s west coast.

Gabby’s family notified the police that she was missing on September 11th. The authorities then began a large-scale search, focusing on the Grand Teton National Park, from where the young woman was to contact her loved ones for the last time.

The case of the blogger’s death and an explanation of her partner’s role in this tragedy is being tracked and widely reported in the American media.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International