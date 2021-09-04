Joe Biden ordered the declassification of the documents of the September 11 terrorist attacks

US President Joe Biden has ordered the declassification of documents of the government’s investigation into the September 11 terrorist attacks, according to AFP.

The publication should take place in the next six months.

According to the president, the Ministry of Justice and other government agencies should check the documents related to the FBI’s actions in connection with the terrorist attacks.

The decision was made in response to requests from the families of the victims of the attacks.

“Twenty years later, there are no grounds or unfounded allegations against national security to keep this information secret. If President Biden sided with the Saudi government, we would be forced to publicly oppose any involvement of his administration in the ceremony, ”said a letter directly to 1,700 families, published early last month.

They objected to Biden’s participation in this year’s memorial service if he did not declassify government documents that they said would confirm that the Saudi authorities knew about the accomplice terror or were even accomplices in it.

3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks.