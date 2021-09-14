Hurricane rages in Texas (Video)

World agencies reported that the first-degree hurricane Nicholas struck the US state of Texas.

He reached the state coast at 5:30 GMT today with a wind of 120 kilometers per hour.

The hurricane hit the land in the eastern part of the Matagord Peninsula, about 17 km west-southwest of Sargent Beach in Texas.

Meteorologists warn of torrential rains and floods. Nicholas is expected to move slowly in Texas.