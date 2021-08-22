HomeUSAHurricane "Henry" hit the United States, floods are expected, evacuation began in...
USA

Hurricane “Henry” hit the United States, floods are expected, evacuation began in some places

Метеорологи також попереджають про проливні дощі, які можуть викликати повені.

Gleb Parfenenko
Hurricane

Hurricane Henry is preparing to meet the northeast coast of the United States. It is heading to New York State and the New England region and is expected to develop a speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists also warn of torrential rains that can cause floods. People are leaving the coastal areas en masse.

Authorities urged people to guard their boats, refuel cars and stock up on canned food.

Residents of the suburbs of New York began to stock up on batteries and gasoline because of predictions that it will cut off electricity.

And in Connecticut, the mandatory evacuation of residents from neighboring ocean settlements has begun.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweatherEntry rulesvaccinefireearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International