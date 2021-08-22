Hurricane “Henry” hit the United States, floods are expected, evacuation began in some places

Hurricane Henry is preparing to meet the northeast coast of the United States. It is heading to New York State and the New England region and is expected to develop a speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists also warn of torrential rains that can cause floods. People are leaving the coastal areas en masse.

Authorities urged people to guard their boats, refuel cars and stock up on canned food.

Residents of the suburbs of New York began to stock up on batteries and gasoline because of predictions that it will cut off electricity.

And in Connecticut, the mandatory evacuation of residents from neighboring ocean settlements has begun.