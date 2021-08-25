Alaska Airlines evacuates plane passengers after phone caught fire (PHOTOS)

HomeUSAAlaska Airlines evacuates plane passengers after phone caught fire (PHOTOS)
Gleb Parfenenko
A cell phone caught fire in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines plane that landed in Seattle from New Orleans on Monday night. According to a source at Seattle airport Perry Cooper, this phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21.

A spokesman for Alaska Airlines said the crew used fire extinguishers and a protective bag for the battery to “prevent the phone from smoking.” Passengers were evacuated from the plane through evacuation ramps “through a smoky interior.”

A Twitter user who said he was on a flight described the cabin as a “smoke machine.”

According to Twitter, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the passengers were taken by bus to the terminal, and two passengers were treated at a local hospital, a spokesman for Alaska Airlines.

