Alaska Airlines evacuates plane passengers after phone caught fire (PHOTOS)

A cell phone caught fire in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines plane that landed in Seattle from New Orleans on Monday night. According to a source at Seattle airport Perry Cooper, this phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21.

A spokesman for Alaska Airlines said the crew used fire extinguishers and a protective bag for the battery to “prevent the phone from smoking.” Passengers were evacuated from the plane through evacuation ramps “through a smoky interior.”

Just talked with a passenger on Alaska Airlines flight 751, where a fire broke out in the plane after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. A passenger’s cell phone caught on fire, an Alaska Airlines official tells @KIRO7Seattle . We’re live at SeaTac at 11. pic.twitter.com/qeNHq4g17Z — Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) August 24, 2021

A Twitter user who said he was on a flight described the cabin as a “smoke machine.”

According to Twitter, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the passengers were taken by bus to the terminal, and two passengers were treated at a local hospital, a spokesman for Alaska Airlines.