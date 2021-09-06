Record in 24 hours – 1,000 refugees tried to enter the UK illegally

Britain has improved its own anti-record for the number of migrants who attacked the coast of the island per day, writes “Skynews”. Authorities say more than 1,000 refugees have tried to enter the country illegally by boat across the English Channel in the past 24 hours.

This “improved” the previous record for the number of daily raids by migrants on August 21, when 828 people tried to cross the border illegally.

Authorities attribute the migrants’ attacks to the fact that last week’s weather was conducive to crossing the English Channel, as well as prolonged tensions in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, border guards helped at least 158 ​​people in small boats, including five children.

“The children were wrapped in jackets and rags, and the children’s roar, eerily coming from the sea, will wake me up for many years to come,” said Simon, one of the border guards who helped rescue the refugees.

After the refugees landed, they were taken to the immigration center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On the other side of the English Channel, on the French side, French authorities rescued a four-year-old child among 23 people aboard an inflatable boat that crashed in cold waters after its engine broke down.

Since the beginning of the year alone, more than 12,500 migrants have been caught off the coast of the island. For comparison, during the last year their number was 8,417 people.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has already announced her determination to increase penalties for illegal border crossings through actual imprisonment and to sentence smugglers to life imprisonment.