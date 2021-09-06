HomeGREAT BRITAINRecord in 24 hours - 1,000 refugees tried to enter the UK...
GREAT BRITAIN

Record in 24 hours – 1,000 refugees tried to enter the UK illegally

Gleb Parfenenko
Record in 24 hours - 1,000 refugees tried to enter the UK illegally
BGNES

Britain has improved its own anti-record for the number of migrants who attacked the coast of the island per day, writes “Skynews”. Authorities say more than 1,000 refugees have tried to enter the country illegally by boat across the English Channel in the past 24 hours.

This “improved” the previous record for the number of daily raids by migrants on August 21, when 828 people tried to cross the border illegally.

Authorities attribute the migrants’ attacks to the fact that last week’s weather was conducive to crossing the English Channel, as well as prolonged tensions in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, border guards helped at least 158 ​​people in small boats, including five children.

“The children were wrapped in jackets and rags, and the children’s roar, eerily coming from the sea, will wake me up for many years to come,” said Simon, one of the border guards who helped rescue the refugees.

After the refugees landed, they were taken to the immigration center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On the other side of the English Channel, on the French side, French authorities rescued a four-year-old child among 23 people aboard an inflatable boat that crashed in cold waters after its engine broke down.

Since the beginning of the year alone, more than 12,500 migrants have been caught off the coast of the island. For comparison, during the last year their number was 8,417 people.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has already announced her determination to increase penalties for illegal border crossings through actual imprisonment and to sentence smugglers to life imprisonment.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineKabulMiddle Eastfire

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International