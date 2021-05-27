In the UK, a bottle of wine dedicated to Napoleon Bonaparte was sold for 21,000 pounds

According to Decanter, a bottle of 1821 wine was sold at Christie’s auction for £ 21,000 during an intense auction.

Organizers said Christie’s in the UK bought a bottle that “is probably one of the 12 remaining bottles in the world.”

It was once part of a rare and popular box of sweet wines reserved for Napoleon in a prison on the island of St. Helena in the heart of the South Atlantic.

The wine, known as the Grand Constance of 1821, became famous more than a century ago. Until the 19th century, his admirers ranged from George Washington to King George III and Frederick the Great.

Napoleon Bonaparte, one of the most controversial historical figures, was born in 1769, but his name became famous with the beginning of the French Revolution of 1789.

In 1798 he led a French campaign in Egypt, he also occupied a number of European countries and twice became emperor of France. He died on May 5, 1821.