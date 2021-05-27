Home GREAT BRITAIN

In the UK, a bottle of wine dedicated to Napoleon Bonaparte was sold for 21,000 pounds

According to Decanter, a bottle of 1821 wine was sold at Christie’s auction for £ 21,000 during an intense auction.

Organizers said Christie’s in the UK bought a bottle that “is probably one of the 12 remaining bottles in the world.”

It was once part of a rare and popular box of sweet wines reserved for Napoleon in a prison on the island of St. Helena in the heart of the South Atlantic.

The wine, known as the Grand Constance of 1821, became famous more than a century ago. Until the 19th century, his admirers ranged from George Washington to King George III and Frederick the Great.

  Madame Tussauds carries wax figures of Prince Harry and Megan from the royal family

Napoleon Bonaparte, one of the most controversial historical figures, was born in 1769, but his name became famous with the beginning of the French Revolution of 1789.

In 1798 he led a French campaign in Egypt, he also occupied a number of European countries and twice became emperor of France. He died on May 5, 1821.

Follow us on Google News

Also read

Madame Tussauds carries wax figures of Prince Harry and Megan from the royal family

GREAT BRITAIN
A year after they left their royal duties and moved to Los Angeles, Madame Tussauds decided that the wax models of Prince Harry and...
Read more

The situation between France and Great Britain is getting worse. Britain sent warships

FRANCE
British authorities have sent two warships to the English Channel amid threats from Paris to block the island of Jersey due to differences over...
Read more

Actual

British MI6 launches “green espionage” over the world’s largest industrialized nations

GREAT BRITAIN
The head of MI6, Britain's foreign intelligence agency, said Sunday that Britain had launched "green espionage" on the world's largest industrialized nations to make...

European Parliament approves Brexit deal

EU
The European Parliament approved an agreement on bilateral relations between the European Union and Great Britain after the kingdom left the community. The results...

Every 12th adult Briton thinks he will not go abroad anymore

GREAT BRITAIN
According to a new report, the number of adults in the UK planning to go on holiday abroad has halved since December 2019. reports...

Princess Diana’s wedding dress will be shown at Kensington Palace

GREAT BRITAIN
This summer, the cult wedding dress of Princess Diana will be shown in the palace, which she once called her home, the curators of...
Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Last news

Diplomatic International Portal. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

MORE STORIES

When sakura blossoms in Japan. Sakura flowering calendar for 2021

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 exceeds 3 million against...

“This is war”: Polish doctors are exhausted by the third wave...