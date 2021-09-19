English football legend Jimmy Greaves has died

One of the greatest legends of English football, Jimmy Greaves, died this morning at the age of 81. The best scorer in the history of “Tottenham” died early this morning at home.

The former striker has been world champions with England since 1966 and has scored a total of 44 goals in 57 games for the Three Lions. Groves scored 266 goals in 379 games for Tottenham from 1961 to 1970 and to this day remains the top scorer for Spurs. This scorer scored in the victory over the Londoners in the FA Cup in 1962, as well as in the Cup Winners’ Cup final a year later, when “Tottenham” became the first English team to win the European trophy.

Groves also played for Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham, his 366 goals in the English elite became a record for the number of goals in one of the five leading leagues in Europe (England, Germany, Italy, Spain, France), before than he was overtaken by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2016/17 season.

Greaves and his wife Irene have four children, ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren.