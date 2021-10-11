HomeCHINAChina bans UK beef imports due to mad cow disease
CHINAEconomicGREAT BRITAIN

China bans UK beef imports due to mad cow disease

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Italy banned imports of British beef from cattle under 30 months after a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE, a prion disease known as mad cow disease) in the UK last month, BGNES reported, citing the BBC.

The ban came into effect on September 29, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs.

China has yet to resume its beef purchases from the United Kingdom after agreeing to lift previous restrictions in 2018. Beijing imposed a ban in the 1990s on a previous BSE outbreak.

In September, the British Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) announced that a BSE case had been confirmed on a farm in Somerset.

In 2018, China lifted a 20-year ban on imports of beef from the United Kingdom, imposed for the first time since the BSE outbreak in the 1990s. This came after years of inspections and negotiations between officials in London and Beijing.

The UK government then announced that lifting the ban would net British manufacturers £ 250 million over the next five years.

In September of this year, the United States announced it would lift its ban on imports of British lamb for decades. The United States has stopped imports of British lamb since 1989 following the first outbreaks of BSE.

Last year, British beef exports to the United States resumed for the first time in more than 20 years. British beef was banned by Washington after BSE cases in 1996.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International