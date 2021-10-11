China bans UK beef imports due to mad cow disease

Italy banned imports of British beef from cattle under 30 months after a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE, a prion disease known as mad cow disease) in the UK last month, BGNES reported, citing the BBC.

The ban came into effect on September 29, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs.

China has yet to resume its beef purchases from the United Kingdom after agreeing to lift previous restrictions in 2018. Beijing imposed a ban in the 1990s on a previous BSE outbreak.

In September, the British Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) announced that a BSE case had been confirmed on a farm in Somerset.

In 2018, China lifted a 20-year ban on imports of beef from the United Kingdom, imposed for the first time since the BSE outbreak in the 1990s. This came after years of inspections and negotiations between officials in London and Beijing.

The UK government then announced that lifting the ban would net British manufacturers £ 250 million over the next five years.

In September of this year, the United States announced it would lift its ban on imports of British lamb for decades. The United States has stopped imports of British lamb since 1989 following the first outbreaks of BSE.

Last year, British beef exports to the United States resumed for the first time in more than 20 years. British beef was banned by Washington after BSE cases in 1996.