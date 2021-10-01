Британців чекає жахливе Різдво, багато сімей не зможуть купити індичку і подарунки

HomeGREAT BRITAINБританців чекає жахливе Різдво, багато сімей не зможуть купити індичку і подарунки
The British are waiting for a terrible Christmas, many families will not be able to buy turkey and gifts

Citizens of the United Kingdom have been warned about the need to prepare for a “nightmarish” Christmas, writes the British newspaper The Times.

Lack of labor in agriculture and transport can lead to reduced choice in supermarkets during the winter holidays.

“Many families will not be able to buy a turkey for Christmas, and gifts under the Christmas tree may not live up to expectations due to delays in the import of toys, bicycles and electrical goods,” – said in a statement citing analysts.

Britain’s largest retailers predict a reduction in supplies for the holiday season if ministers in London do not take urgent measures to allow more foreign workers into the country, according to FOCUS.

