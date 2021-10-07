HomeGREAT BRITAIN52% of Britons consider Brexit a mistake and want a new referendum
GREAT BRITAIN

52% of Britons consider Brexit a mistake and want a new referendum

Gleb Parfenenko
52% of Britons consider Brexit a mistake and want a new referendum

Slightly more than half of adults in the UK believe that leaving the European Union has been a failure. These are the data of the latest Savanta ComRes survey.

According to him, 52% of Britons believe that Brexit has achieved very little, and 36% believe that leaving the EU was the right decision, according to Euroactiv. Half of Britons want a new Brexit referendum.

Problems with the supply chain, including a shortage of truck drivers believed to be a consequence of Brexit, have led to a shortage of petrol in the UK, which has been going on for three weeks.

Every fifth voter in Boris Johnson’s party believes that the attempt to return to the EU will increase the chances of conservatives in the next election, bloombergtv.bg reports.

Labor and the Liberal Democrats are more than three times more likely to talk about Brexit failure.

Relations with the EU remain difficult amid fears over the implementation of the new Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Britain wants to bring to the fore.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweathervaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International