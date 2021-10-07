52% of Britons consider Brexit a mistake and want a new referendum

Slightly more than half of adults in the UK believe that leaving the European Union has been a failure. These are the data of the latest Savanta ComRes survey.

According to him, 52% of Britons believe that Brexit has achieved very little, and 36% believe that leaving the EU was the right decision, according to Euroactiv. Half of Britons want a new Brexit referendum.

Problems with the supply chain, including a shortage of truck drivers believed to be a consequence of Brexit, have led to a shortage of petrol in the UK, which has been going on for three weeks.

Every fifth voter in Boris Johnson’s party believes that the attempt to return to the EU will increase the chances of conservatives in the next election, bloombergtv.bg reports.

Labor and the Liberal Democrats are more than three times more likely to talk about Brexit failure.

Relations with the EU remain difficult amid fears over the implementation of the new Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Britain wants to bring to the fore.