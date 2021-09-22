HomeUKRAINEZelensky: Preventing the militarization of Crimea should be a UN priority
Zelensky: Preventing the militarization of Crimea should be a UN priority

Про це український президент заявив на зустрічі з главою 76-й сесії ГА ООН

Yevhenii Podolskyi

At a meeting with the head of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that preventing the militarization of Crimea and countering Russian aggression should be a priority of this UN session.

Zelensky tweeted about this.

“At a meeting with Abdullah Shahid, he emphasized that protecting human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine, preventing the militarization of Crimea and countering Russian aggression should be a priority at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly,” Zelensky wrote.

The head of state noted that he expects close cooperation and the adoption of relevant resolutions initiated by Ukraine.

