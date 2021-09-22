The head of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, who arrived at the UN, fell ill with COVID-19

The head of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who arrived in New York with President Jair Bolsonaro at the UN General Assembly, fell ill with COVID-19, the minister said on Twitter.

“I inform everyone that today I passed a positive test for COVID-19. I will be in quarantine in the United States, in accordance with all sanitary protocols,” he wrote.

The G1 news portal, citing the Brazilian Ministry of Health, said the quarantine would last 14 days.

Other members of the delegation passed the tests; their results were negative.

The minister is vaccinated against coronavirus.