Joe Biden called for preparations for a new pandemic

US President Joe Biden has called for efforts to prepare for a new pandemic, which he said is inevitably ahead. This was reported by Free News with reference to the President’s speech at the UN General Assembly.

“Will we work together to save lives, fight COVID-19 and take the necessary steps to prepare for the next pandemic when it comes, or will we not be able to use all the tools at our disposal until new, more contagious ones appear? and dangerous options? ” said the President of the United States.

According to Biden, this choice must be made. The 76th UN General Assembly opened on September 14, 2021 at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

During the General Assembly, Biden also said that the United States does not seek a new Cold War and does not want to see the world divided into rigid blocs.