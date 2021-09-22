HomeInternational organizationsUNJoe Biden called for preparations for a new pandemic
International organizationsUNUSA

Joe Biden called for preparations for a new pandemic

Gleb Parfenenko
Joe Biden called for preparations for a new pandemic

US President Joe Biden has called for efforts to prepare for a new pandemic, which he said is inevitably ahead. This was reported by Free News with reference to the President’s speech at the UN General Assembly.

“Will we work together to save lives, fight COVID-19 and take the necessary steps to prepare for the next pandemic when it comes, or will we not be able to use all the tools at our disposal until new, more contagious ones appear? and dangerous options? ” said the President of the United States.

According to Biden, this choice must be made. The 76th UN General Assembly opened on September 14, 2021 at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

During the General Assembly, Biden also said that the United States does not seek a new Cold War and does not want to see the world divided into rigid blocs.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International