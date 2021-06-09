Home TURKEY

Which hotels in Turkey are adapted for safe tourism?

More than 10 thousand objects in Turkey have received the Safe Tourism Certificate.

Thanks to the measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey has become a model country in the tourism sector.

The initiative to introduce a certification system for tourist facilities in the first months of the pandemic was initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, which made it possible to minimize damage and increase confidence in rest in the country.

Hotels, restaurants and transportation in Turkey operate in accordance with the criteria set by the Safe Tourism Certification Program.

When choosing a place for recreation, tourists pay attention to two main criteria – “trust” and “hygiene”, which formed the basis of the Safe Tourism certification program.

  On June 1, Turkey introduced new entry rules for Ukrainians

Since June 2020, the Safe Tourism Certificate has been issued to 5,216 Turkish hotels, 2,871 of them received a certificate from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and 2,345 from municipalities.

A total of 10,457 tourism sites in Turkey have been certified “Safe Tourism”, including 2,035 restaurants and cafes, 2,836 vehicles, 21 cultural centers and a congress hall, 10 theme parks.

At the same time, certificates of 86 objects were canceled due to non-compliance with the program criteria.

Properties that do not meet the criteria for the Safe Tourism certification program are given three days to remedy the situation. After the expiration of the allotted period, the certificate is canceled.

Follow us on Google News

Also read

Turkey is preparing to open the port of Filyos

TURKEY
Construction work in the port of Filyos, which began in the village of the same name in the Chaijum region of the northern Turkish...
Read more

The Turkish Meteorological Service has issued a yellow warning for Istanbul and Ankara

Tourism
Turkey's State Meteorological Service (TSMS) has issued a yellow warning for 13 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, of heavy rains expected in the next...
Read more

Actual

On June 1, Turkey introduced new entry rules for Ukrainians

TURKEY
According to the information received today from the Turkish side, starting from June 1, 2021, to enter Turkey, you must meet one of the...

The Turkish ship sinks during loading in the Spanish port of Castellon

SPAIN
According to information received on May 30 from the Turkish consulate in Barcelona, ​​the Turkish ship sank in the evening of May 28 while...

The inhabitants of the Earth were able to see events that rarely happen on the same day

TURKEY
Residents of Turkey on the eve saw an eclipse of the supermoon - a total eclipse of the moon at the moment when it...

“Got into a fairy tale”: Turkish Cappadocia impressed Ukrainian tourists

Tourism
Cappadocia, one of the tourist centers of Turkey, has been visited by 4,285 Ukrainian tourists since March 25 this year. Ukrainian tourists arriving in Cappadocia...
Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Last news

Diplomatic International Portal. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

MORE STORIES

The Great Egyptian Museum will feature the world’s first hanging obelisk

The head of the Church of England stated: Megan did not...

As the regions of Italy are preparing for the opening of...