Troy Museum in Turkey awarded one of the most prestigious European awards

The Troy Museum in the western Turkish province of Canakkale has been honored with the European Museum Academy Award, one of the most prestigious European awards given to museum organizations.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this was announced at an online ceremony held the previous evening.

Earlier, the museum received the title of “European Museum of the Year 2020”, which is presented annually by the European Museum Forum (EMF).

The Ministry noted that the Troy Museum is the first Turkish museum to be awarded both the title of “European Museum of the Year” and the EMA award.

The Troy Museum is one of the most important archaeological museums in the world.

Artifacts dating back 5000 years of history are kept here.

The museum is close to archaeological sites and includes an open space of 37,250 square meters and a main building of 12,765 square meters.

The exhibition hall of the museum with an area of ​​3 thousand square meters displays about two thousand artifacts found on the territory of the ancient cities of Troy and Troad.

Antique sculptures, sarcophagi, metal dishes, gold products, coins took their place in the museum.

The artifacts in the museum are classified according to 7 main themes: “Troad Archaeological Zone”, “Bronze Age of Troy”, “The Legend of the Iliad and the Battle of Troy”, “Troas and Ilion in Antiquity”, “Eastern Roman Empire and the Ottoman Period”, “History archeology”, “Traces of Troy”.

In Turkey, 2018 has been declared the Year of Troy.

The official opening of the Troy Museum took place on October 10, 2018 with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.