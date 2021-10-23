Mountain bike competitions are held in Cappadocia

HomeSportMountain bike competitions are held in Cappadocia
Yevhenii Podolskyi

In the popular tourist area of ​​Cappadocia in Turkey, a mountain bike race (mountain bike) Red Bull Dawn till Dusk started on Saturday with the participation of dozens of Turkish and foreign athletes.
Red Bull Dawn Till Dusk is a cross-country, downhill and enduro competition.

Dozens of cyclists will have to overcome several stages in the mountainous terrain.

One of the participants in the race, Bora Tilki, told reporters that he was glad to participate in the competition held on a difficult track.

“I have been racing mountain bikes for 21 years. I advise everyone who loves mountain biking to come to Cappadocia, ”Teilki said.

The race, which started at dawn at the entrance to the Guvercinlik valley in the Uchisar region, ended in the town of Goreme.

The event will end with an award ceremony after overcoming the stages of Kyzylvadi and Uchisar castle.

