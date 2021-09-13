HomeTURKEYIn Turkey the bus with tourists from Russia and Ukraine got into...
Gleb Parfenenko
In Turkey the bus with tourists from Russia and Ukraine got into accident, one person was lost, 30 are injured

At least one person was killed and 30 were injured when a tourist collided with a school bus in Mugla district in southwestern Turkey, the DHA news agency reported.

The bus driver died. He had a heart attack while driving, as a result of which he got off the road and crashed into an oncoming school bus.

The wounded, including schoolchildren, were taken to hospital. The condition of three schoolchildren is serious.

The incident occurred at about 7.30 am on the road between Mugla and Denizli.

There were 41 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the tourist bus.

The case is under investigation. There must be an autopsy of the driver of the tourist bus to find out whether the cause of his death was a heart attack or a car accident.

