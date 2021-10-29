Turkey’s tourism revenues hit $ 11.4 billion in Q3

Turkey’s revenues from tourism in the third quarter of this year amounted to 11 billion 395 million 117 thousand dollars. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Thursday.

According to TÜİK, 78 percent of tourism receipts (excluding mobile communications, travel and yacht port services) were provided by foreign tourists, 22 percent – by Turkish citizens who arrived in the country from abroad.

At the same time, 9 billion 63 million 42 thousand dollars of receipts in July-September accounted for personal expenses, and 2 billion 332 million 75 thousand dollars – for tour packages.

The average cost of one tourist for a daily stay during this period amounted to $ 74, in particular, foreigners – $ 78, and Turkish citizens living abroad – $ 61.

The number of visitors who left Turkey amounted to 13 million 640 thousand 672 people. Of these, 84 percent were foreigners (11 million 457 thousand 951 people), and 16 percent were Turkish citizens living abroad (2 million 182 thousand 721 people).

During the reporting period, 76.8 percent of foreign visitors visited Turkey mainly for the purpose of “travel, entertainment, sports and cultural events”.

In second place is “visiting relatives and friends” – 15.9 percent, and “travel for business purposes (conference, meeting, work, etc.)” – in third place – 2.7 percent.

The number of Turkish citizens who went abroad in the third quarter was 873,027. Their average cost was $ 669 per person.