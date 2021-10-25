Turkey could lose millions of tourists

HomeTourismTurkey could lose millions of tourists
Tourism

Gleb Parfenenko
Due to another political scandal – this time not with Russia, Turkey risks losing millions of tourists, including from such a tangible for Turkish tourism supplier of tourists as Germany. This is how the experts assessed the next “demarche” of the Turkish president: Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to declare the 10 ambassadors of the largest countries persons non grata, ie undesirable persons. In other words, send them out of the country.

Among the “victims” are ambassadors from Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States. They suffered calls for the release of Turkish activist Osman Kavala. He not only became known in connection with projects aimed at supporting ethnic and religious minorities in Turkey, but is also accused of participating in a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016, and is currently under arrest.

According to experts, the “response” from the European Union is likely to be immediate, and the States will welcome it in every way. And it is possible that tourism may also be among the victims: to declare Turkey a dangerous country for recreation in the current conditions,” no one will rust”, in addition, it will not be far from the truth. However, according to experts, as long as Turkey has a Russian tourist market, as well as British and Ukrainian, it can afford such risks. Only the loss of Germany will be painful, the rest of the countries for Turkish tourism, especially in a closed border due to a pandemic, do not bring significant benefits.

