Tourists arranged hell: in the popular country began a commotion with a sudden closure and departure

Morocco’s sudden closures continue to cause trouble for tourists – after the Russians were injured in early October, the country’s closure is now a “surprise” for Britons and tourists from some European countries.

We will remind, the country declared closing for the Russian tourists on October 6. Read the details in the article “Morocco has suspended direct flights to Russia.” Last Friday, tourists from European countries were also among the victims – flights were interrupted with Great Britain, Germany and the Netherlands. As a result, the number of victims is estimated at thousands.

As tourist Chloe from Whitby, York, complained to The Sun: “Nobody seems to know what’s going on, we had to fly back on Thursday night and we learned that the flight was canceled when we got to Agadir Airport. Our representatives are not very sure when exactly we will return, they told us not to worry about leaving the next time we go to the airport, in case we have to return.”

Another pair of tourists, 38-year-old Daryl Lamb and his 55-year-old stepfather Mal Cleveland, spent £ 500 to return to Manchester from Marrakech. The original EasyJet return flights for a five-day trip cost just £ 272. However, in the end they had to go through a 13-hour trip to Casablanca and Barcelona, ​​before finally landing at Manchester airport. “There is absolute chaos at the airport. None of the staff knows what is happening, and the reception is either empty or does not talk to us. People are stuck at the airport, all in a rage. Some do not have the money to rebook flights, so they do not know what they will do,” said the victim.

In turn, the airline EasyJet, which was sharply criticized in connection with the cancellation of flights, said it was organizing planes to take tourists home after talks with the Moroccan authorities. A RyanAir spokesman also said he had notified tourists and was in talks. The National Airport Authority of Morocco has already stated that the restrictions will apply “until further notice.”

The Sun notes that about 6,500 passengers a week went on about 50 flights to Moroccan airports from London alone. And all of them were in a “suspended” state in connection with the decision of the Moroccan authorities.