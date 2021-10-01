Tourist boom: Russia launched additional daily flights to all airports in Egypt

The Russian airline Aeroflot on Friday began operating its first regular flights to the airports of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, one daily flight to each airport.

The number of Russian flights is on the rise and all seats on flights to Egyptian resorts are fully booked, navigation sources at Hurghada International Airport said.

And tourist resorts in the cities of Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada and Marsa Alam have witnessed a tourist boom and an increase in occupancy from inbound foreign tourism.

Earlier in September, Hurghada International Airport received the first Nordwind flight from Russia after a six-year hiatus.

Now the companies can operate one flight per week to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh from 49 Russian cities and 15 flights per week from Moscow to the resort cities of the Red Sea.

On August 9, regular flights from Russia to Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada resumed after Moscow and Cairo agreed in April to fully resume air traffic between the two countries, including Egyptian resorts.

Flights between Russia and Egypt have been completely suspended since 2015, after a passenger plane en route from Sharm el Sheikh to St. Petersburg exploded over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 217 passengers and seven crew members on board. …

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) identified the incident as a terrorist act.

The resumption and increase in the number of flights will contribute to the development of tourism in Egypt, as Russian tourism brings the country billions of dollars in revenue.