The scheme of mass deception of tourists at the popular resort is revealed

Regular complaints about the Crimean public catering were published by tourists on the Yandex.Zen channel. This time the victims were “picked up” at the popular Krum resort – in Evpatoria, and the “hero of the day” was a barbecue. And this deception is obviously massive. As the tourist explained, the place is “in Evpatoria on the street where tourists usually go” and “there are long rows of shops, canteens and cafes.” Tourists, according to them,” probably got to rush hour and hardly found a town where there were reasonable prices, barbecue and a decent atmosphere.”

Unfortunately, the prices turned out to be “moderate” only for the menu. Then the tourist tells the sad details. “We were warned that the barbecue would be 700-800 grams. The fact is that they cook it with whole skewers. One order – one skewer. Such rules. Well. The price is reasonable – 130 g per 100 g of pork skewers. I must say that for Evpatoria this is a good price for barbecue. In 30 minutes we received an order,” the tourist said, illustrating this with a plate with only a few pieces of kebab.

“We looked at each other and thought it was probably a very small skewer. The bill was brought to us when everything was already eaten (and this is natural). There was the amount of 1825 rubles. And the weight of a shish kebab in 800 grams (on 1040 rubles)”, – the tourist complains and retells in persons the following dialogue:

– What? There is a mistake here. After all, there were 6 tiny pieces of meat on our plate.

I ask the administrator:

– How so? Why is barbecue not 800 grams? (and I feel stupid, because the evidence is already eaten).

The Crimean woman’s answer made us mad for a long time.

– Come on, I’ll show you … Look, we fry skewers whole skewers. One such skewer weighs 700-800 g.

– So you write at the expense of 800 grams of RAW meat? And on the menu you have the price for RAW meat?

– Yes…

As a result, the injured tourist even conducted an experiment, frying in his hotel in the barbecue area 800 grams of meat and presenting “photo evidence” of what the plate should look like in this case, as well as how much they weigh about the same 6 pieces as in coffee ». It turned out 248 grams!

“We will never know how many kebabs were on the skewer in that cafe. I think that we paid 1,040 rubles for about 300 grams of ready meals. The cleverness of the cafe management is surprising. It is necessary to think of such! “, – the victim declares. He also states “we will wind up on our mustaches and move on, bypassing this institution.”

In the comments of the tourist, in addition to the traditional opinion that “it is everywhere in the Crimea” and the logical question – why instead of writing in the blog to argue with the administration did not go immediately, also issued several recommendations. For example, that the best advertising of the cafe is the queues and the number of people from the central streets in any case it is better to go, as well as to study the preliminary reviews online.

