The pilots told why it is better not to fly in the afternoon during the holidays

Tourists who value every minute and hate expectations should specify the time of departure before booking a vacation, and strongly abandon the flight if the plane flies in the afternoon during the holidays. This was reported by the pilots, citing data from the Bureau of Transport Statistics and the Office of Transport Safety (TSA).

For example, Kathleen Bangs, a former commercial airline pilot and current FlightAware spokesperson, an app that provides real-time historical and forecast flight tracking data, told Forbes that travelers who want to significantly reduce the risk of flight delays during the holiday season should follow the golden rule – book a flight as early as possible on the day of travel. “According to statistics, an early flight takes to the air with fewer delays and fewer cancellations. The later the day, the more likely it is that your flight will be delayed or canceled. Over the course of the day, airlines have fewer and fewer opportunities for passengers, so if you really need to be on time, the best option is a morning flight, ”she said.

However, this trend is manifested not only on holidays, but also throughout the year. According to Flightaware, which tracked flights across the United States in July 2021, showed that 85% to 90% of morning flights were performed on time, which is not the case for later flights – from 65% to 70% of flights departing between 15:00 and 20:00, were detained.

The probability of flight delays increases on “hot days” – for example, before the New Year and Christmas holidays. After analyzing data from the past 10 years, FlightAware found that flights departing after 5pm had 50 percent more delays than flights departing at noon.

“Later flights of the segment, which depend on the crew and possibly the aircraft from the previous segment, are more prone to delays. In other words, the delay of an early flight can have a “wave effect”, during which subsequent flights are also delayed, “said Adit Damodaran, an economist at Hopper, a ticket search site.

Dan Birchell, who often flies, told The Sun that in the case of overbooking for a flight, an earlier flight gives travelers an advantage: “If you show up for an early flight and have any problems, the airline can transfer you to a later flight. But if you want to fly a later flight, they won’t be able to transfer you earlier if you don’t bring a time machine with you. ”

In addition, according to flight attendant Stella Connolly from New York, early flights have another advantage for tourists – it is not only a nicer crew, but also much cleaner aircraft. In an interview with NBC News, she said: “Early morning flights are the best, because they almost always arrive at the airport on time. We want to go home or get to our destination just as much as you do. We will be happy if the flight departs on time. ”

According to the National Heavy Storm Laboratory, there is another reason to use an early morning flight – in this case, passengers will be less likely to experience turbulence. This is due to the fact that in the afternoon there are more thunderstorms that cause “uneven”.