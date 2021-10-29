HomeCOVID Travel NewsThailand introduces new rules for tourists
COVID Travel NewsTHAILANDTourism

Thailand introduces new rules for tourists

Yevhenii Podolskyi

From Monday, tourists from 46 countries will be able to enter Thailand without the need for quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and meet a number of requirements, a list of which has been submitted by the authorities.

Those looking to vacation in Thailand will need to confirm 21 days prior to departure that they are in one of the 46 countries that Bangkok’s government has declared safe. While crossing the border – despite being fully vaccinated – they will have to show a negative PCR test for coronavirus, carried out no earlier than 72 hours before the trip.

Upon arrival, they will need to do another PCR test and spend one night in a special hotel, where they will wait for the result. If it turns out to be negative, they can freely move around the country.

People not vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Children under 11 do not need a COVID-19 vaccination if their parents meet this requirement.

Fully vaccinated tourists will also have to have health insurance covering the possibility of contracting COVID-19 on the spot and install a special app on their phone.

From November 1, the new Thailand Pass system will come into force, according to which tourists will be registered before arrival. It will replace the current “Certificate of Entry” and will be easier to use.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International