Thailand introduces new rules for tourists

From Monday, tourists from 46 countries will be able to enter Thailand without the need for quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and meet a number of requirements, a list of which has been submitted by the authorities.

Those looking to vacation in Thailand will need to confirm 21 days prior to departure that they are in one of the 46 countries that Bangkok’s government has declared safe. While crossing the border – despite being fully vaccinated – they will have to show a negative PCR test for coronavirus, carried out no earlier than 72 hours before the trip.

Upon arrival, they will need to do another PCR test and spend one night in a special hotel, where they will wait for the result. If it turns out to be negative, they can freely move around the country.

People not vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Children under 11 do not need a COVID-19 vaccination if their parents meet this requirement.

Fully vaccinated tourists will also have to have health insurance covering the possibility of contracting COVID-19 on the spot and install a special app on their phone.

From November 1, the new Thailand Pass system will come into force, according to which tourists will be registered before arrival. It will replace the current “Certificate of Entry” and will be easier to use.