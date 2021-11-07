Sea, sun, and war: tourists began to be offered tours to the warring country

European travel agencies, which are resuming tours to Syria, a country still at war, are helping to “normalize international relations with the bloody regime” – at least from Deutsche Welle’s point of view. According to the publication, there are several such travel agencies.

“Biblical cities, ancient cultures and appetizing delicacies” was offered to tourists by a company based in Berlin, with the partly colloquial name Soviet Tours, which previously specialized, by the way, in tours of Russia and the “post-Soviet space”. “After many years of ravaged civil war, Syria is gradually returning to a standard of living unprecedented in years,” added another Berlin-based company, Rocky Road Travel. They all plan to “restart” tours to Syria in 2022, claiming that the target audience will be found – tourists “probably interested, and they are clearly ready to see the country with their own eyes – regardless of headlines and rhetoric.” However, according to the publication, German travel agencies are not alone – the British Lupine Travel and Untamed Borders also added tours to Syria in 2022. And the French Clio, which is “stationed” in Paris, has already transported tourists to Syria in 2019 and in 2022 intends to repeat. The publication also states that tourist visas to Syria are available for group travel from 2018, and a number of Chinese and Russian tour operators have previously advertised trips there.

“Pleasure” is not cheap: group tours to Syria cost about 2,000 euros for a nine-day trip – and without a flight. European tourists arrive in Beirut (Lebanon), which they discover, and then cross the border into areas controlled by the Syrian government and head to Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and the Syrian coast. At the same time, travel agencies claim that all the areas visited are far from war zones. As Deutsche Welle points out, all tour operators insist on their websites that what they are doing is “not political.”

The publication also recalls that before the start of the civil war in 2011, tourism accounted for up to 10% of Syria’s gross domestic product and the country hosted more than 10 million people a year, “receiving” about $ 6.3 billion. The return of tourists to the country, by the way, has been recorded since 2016, and in 2019 their number amounted to 2.42 million. Further, the German publication, paying homage to the “exiled Syrian governments” fighting for human rights from Washington, estimated that if each tour from Germany from the two above-mentioned agencies is sold out and eight to 20 people are involved in the trip next year, it will not be more than 400 people for the whole of 2022.