Russians in Germany were subjected to yet another “discrimination” based on the fact of their citizenship – they were not allowed on the plane on the Lufthansa flight from Bremen to Tallinn, referring to the fact that Russian citizens are prohibited from passing through Estonia. According to the results, the injured tourist intends to file a complaint with the air carrier.

“I am sitting at the airport in Bremen and I have to fly to Tallinn to go on to Russia. I live permanently in Germany and have a permanent residence permit. I am not put on a Lufthansa plane and they say that all citizens of Russia are forbidden to travel through Estonia! Even with a permanent residence permit,” the tourist complained.

“The head of the shift didn’t give any paper, he said they don’t have any forms. I’m flying now with my first ticket to Frankfurt, and from there I’ll take a new ticket, probably through Helsinki,” she said, adding that she intends to defend her rights in court.

We will remind you that Russian citizenship in Europe is now threatened with unpleasant surprises for the citizens of the occupying country. And not only air carriers are engaged in this. In February, for example, banks in the Czech Republic disabled an important option for absolutely all Russians living in the country, regardless of whether they have a second citizenship. “Discrimination” affected the ability to deposit cash at ATMs. Under the pretext of fighting international terrorism.

There were rumors that Turkey would also support the “ban” for Russians – at the beginning of the summer season, information that was “supplied” by experts appeared in the media. They said that Turkish hotels “jacked up” prices only for Russians, while last year’s rates remained much cheaper for Western markets. Moreover, it was about a 20% increase in prices for Russians. However, tour operators denied it.