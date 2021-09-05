It is getting colder in the seaside resorts of Bulgaria

HomeBULGARIAIt is getting colder in the seaside resorts of Bulgaria
На морських курортах Болгарії похолоднішає

On September 5, the weather will be cloudy in Bulgaria. The maximum temperature in the country is + 24- + 29 degrees.

Sunny weather will prevail on the Black Sea coast in the morning. At noon and in the afternoon the clouds will increase and it will rain in places. Maximum air temperature – + 23- + 25 degrees, sea water – + 24- + 25. Sea waves – 2-3 points.

In the mountains the clouds will be changeable, in the afternoon significant. In the mountains in the west of the country will be rain with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 m is about +16 degrees, at 2000 m – about +9 degrees.

Project assistance
