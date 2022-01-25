“I do not understand why the Russians take food out of the restaurant”: in Egypt, told what they do not like Russian tourists

Eternally hungry Russian tourists, who line up before the opening of the restaurant at the hotel, and then haul food in bags from the buffet, irritate the Egyptian staff the most. The traveler from Russia told in detail in her blog about the habits of our neighbors, which shock the inhabitants of the country of the pyramids.

According to the blogger, the staff’s claims can be explained, but listening to them was unpleasant. Especially since the locals also have their own special way of communicating with foreign vacationers. Despite the fact that Russians and Ukrainians were expected in the resorts of Egypt, the locals were still dissatisfied. The problem is that Russians love and know how to trade, and do not agree to the price invented by the trader. The Egyptians are annoyed by this, and their appearance shows indignation.

“For you, the people of Russia, it’s cheap! People like you keep coming, dissatisfied with the way I work! If you were local, the price would be different, that’s clear! The Germans are not like your people, they never complained or traded, ”one of the traders frowned at the tourist.

However, not only visitors complain about the deception of the Egyptians. Egyptian staff has many similar stories that make employees dissatisfied with Russian tourists. “Before the start of any meal, the crowd is already gathering. And if they just stood and waited, it’s nothing, but they shout! “Open, open, we are hungry” in Russian. It’s funny, of course, but sometimes it annoys me! What can I do if the schedule is like that, I don’t decide when to open! ” The Egyptian complained to his interlocutor.

But that’s not all. The employee seemed to “break through”, he decided to express his dissatisfaction with the author. “I work in this restaurant and I have to keep order. Almost everyone here has an all-inclusive vacation, all meals last for three hours. I do not understand why our vacationers bring food with them? What do they lack? – the employee of the Egyptian hotel was surprised.

Russian tourists are likely to have come from a hungry land, whether they are experiencing perpetual competition for food on vacation, whether it is the legacy of the 90’s or the desire to catch a “freebie”. However, they diligently try to collect more food from the table than they can fit. Thus, according to the author, the employee complained to her that mostly only vacationers from Russia and Ukraine act quietly and hide rolls in napkins.

However, the blogger has repeatedly noticed that food is really taken out of the restaurant. For example, a 60-year-old woman threw a plate of food in her bag and calmly went out. “I hope there was at least a package at the bottom of the bag!” – She added.

Source “Turprom”.