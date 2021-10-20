Egypt increases the cost of hotel rooms due to the abnormal number of bookings

In the first half of October there was a serious increase in tourist flows to Egypt, as a result, hotels are filled to 100% of the norm set by the Ministry of Tourism. This was stated in the Egyptian media by Mohamed Farouk, chairman of the e-tourism committee of the Chamber of Travel Companies. However, we are talking about hotels in Greater Cairo, and the main suppliers of tourists are Arab countries.

“In the first half of October, there was an increase in the flow of tourists coming to Egypt from Arab countries. Occupancy of many hotels in Greater Cairo is about 100% of the norm set by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for the reception of guests in hotels, it is set at 70% of the maximum capacity of the hotel, “he said. The expert also added that some Cairo hotels have managed to increase the selling prices of hotel rooms over the past two weeks – also due to increasing demand from Arab tourists for their reservations.

In Egyptian resorts, ie in Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, he said, hotel occupancy rates are also high. “Growing tourist flows from Germany, Britain, Ukraine and Russia, as well as Arab countries have led to an increase in occupancy of some hotels in Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada. Hotels must reach more than 90% of the percentage set by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for hotel guests at 70% of the maximum capacity of the hotel, “added Mr. Farouk.

According to him, the last quarter of this year will be the highest in the number of tourists. “From June last year to the end of September 2021, the number of tourists increased by about 30% compared to the same period in 2019, and the last 3 months of this year, according to current data and data on future bookings, will be the most productive in terms of tourists.” he declared. He did not name Russia as a “generator” of tourist flow, but mentioned tourists from Ukraine, Germany and Britain.