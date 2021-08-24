Germany is preparing to resume tourist flights to Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada

The German security delegation has completed a review of security procedures at Sharm el-Sheikh, Marsa Alam and Hurghada airports after a week-long tour in preparation for Germany’s resumption of tourist flights to Red Sea resorts.

The Delegation inspected the procedures used by the catering services at Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada and Marsa Alam airports, as well as by the air transport services on flights from three airports to German cities.

German airlines have recently started servicing their planes en route to Berlin from catering outlets at three airports thanks to strict security measures followed by Egypt, whether by constant disinfection and sterilization of food carts or on board aircraft.

The German delegation commended the procedures applied to flights in Germany and inside airports, and commended all the efforts made by the aviation authorities.

The Delegation also reviewed the procedures applicable to travelers, which will also apply to flights to Berlin.

According to navigation sources, the delegation will present its report to the German Ministry of Transport.

This visit is one of several completed by various countries to inspect Egyptian airports to resume tourism and charter flights.

Egypt stopped flights and tourism in March 2020 as part of measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Traffic at all Egyptian airports resumed on July 1, 2020, in accordance with the preventive measures taken in Egypt to combat coronaviruses.

Starting from September 1, 2020, all domestic and foreign passengers are required to provide a PCR analysis document confirming that they had tested negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of arriving in Egypt.

Egypt’s tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of the country’s economy, has experienced a decline in tourism since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of the country in cooperation with the Ministry of Aviation launched several campaigns to revive the industry.