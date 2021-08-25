HomeEGYPTEgypt will turn Africa's first Islamic capital, Fustat, into an open-air museum
Egypt will turn Africa’s first Islamic capital, Fustat, into an open-air museum

Проект спрямований на перетворення регіону в туристичний об'єкт, який представляє історичний Каїр.

Gleb Parfenenko
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has been following the Fustat Gardens project, saying the government is working to turn Africa’s first Islamic capital into an open-air museum.

Madbouli said the government is accelerating the pace of this vital project to achieve a civilizational shift in the Fustat region, arguing that the region’s revival project aims to revive Egypt’s heritage in different historical epochs.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed the process of removing waste and obstacles in the project area, as well as the initial design of the cultural zone.

The project aims to transform the region into a tourist attraction that represents historic Cairo, especially with its proximity to the religious complex in Old Cairo and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

It is worth noting that the development project Fustat Gardens is a public park overlooking a number of archaeological and historical sites and monuments.

