Egypt and Saudi Arabia discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anani discussed with his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Al-Khatib ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism.

The meeting took place during a two-day short-term visit of the Minister of Saudi Arabia to Egypt. The meeting was attended by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Cairo Osama bin Ahmed Nakli.

The officials discussed the exchange of experience in the field of tourism, as well as coordination between the two parties for the training of workers in the tourism sector.

Minister Al-Anani praised the strong relations between the two countries in all areas and expressed appreciation for the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in development projects, especially in the development of tourism infrastructure. He stressed that Saudi Arabia is one of Egypt’s important export tourism markets.

He noted that Egypt is an important tourist destination for Saudi tourists for many reasons, the most important of which are proximity, common language and familiarity with tradition and culture.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities also reviewed Egypt’s tourism infrastructure and development projects carried out by the Egyptian state.

He also thanked the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia for this visit and for accepting the invitation to take part in the April parade of the royal mummies.

For his part, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia presented the recent development projects in Saudi Arabia, especially in the field of tourism, praising the stable relations between the two countries.

Ahmed al-Khatib also reviewed efforts to maximize the expansion of the World Tourism Organization’s regional office, which opened on the sidelines of the Tourism Recovery Summit last May in Riyadh as part of the 47th meeting of the Regional Committee for the Middle Region. East of the World Tourism Organization.

From the Saudi side, the meeting was attended by Saud bin Nahar bin Abdul Aziz, Deputy Minister of Tourism; Ayed Al Otaibi, Deputy Governor, Investment Climate, General Investment Directorate; Ayed bin Hadi Al-Otaibi, Deputy Minister of Investment for Investment Environment; and Saya Alkhoshan, Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism.

On the Egyptian side were Gada Shalabi, Deputy Minister of Tourism; Ahmed Youssef, Director General of the Egyptian Tourism Development Council; the General Manager of the General Directorate for International Affairs and Agreements; and a number of Assistants to the Minister of Tourism for Technical Affairs and Promotion.

