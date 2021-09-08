Beijing is launching 10 themed cultural tourism routes along the Great Wall of China

Beijing has published a list of 10 new thematic routes for cultural tourism along the Great Wall of China (GCC), which allow people to learn more about its culture, according to the Beijing Cultural Heritage Administration.

The new routes pass through 9 villages and 27 scenic areas in the VKS National Park of Culture, connecting the main VKS sites in Beijing, such as Juyungguan, Badalin and Mutianyu.

According to a spokesman for the above-mentioned department, these routes also connect VKS sites and adjacent museums and other attractions so that tourists can join the VKS culture, explore the culture of intangible heritage, revolutionary history and encounter environmental civilization.

The opening of the new routes became part of the Great Wall of China Culture Festival in Beijing.

The Great Wall of China with a total length of more than 20 thousand km is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It consists of many interdependent sections of the defensive walls. The length of the Beijing section of the VKS is 520 km, the most visited area is Badalin.