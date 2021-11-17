Airlines in panic: Germany may lose its tourism again

The rapid development of another wave of coronavirus in Europe, and especially in Germany, has panicked the aviation industry. If the country once again “launches” travel restrictions, Germany could lose its tourism, experts say. As a result, the lack of German tourism will affect many resorts, including Turkey, Egypt and the UAE.

Citizens who have relatives in both countries and are often forced to fly between Kyiv and Berlin may again lose the opportunity to travel between Ukraine and Germany, as a rather large Ukrainian-speaking diaspora lives in Germany.

“I see a fourth wave approaching, and we’re worried about that,” Tim Clark, CEO of Emirates Airlines in the UAE, told CNBC.

In Europe, the crisis with the coronavirus was marked by Germany: there were recorded more than 50 thousand cases a day. France also reports an increase in the number of cases. Austria plans to step up measures in connection with the coronavirus – also to avoid a massive increase in the incidence.

At the same time, according to the publication, oil prices are rising, which could also be a problem for the aviation industry. Brent oil, which fell to $ 20 at the start of the pandemic, now costs about $ 80 a barrel. At the same time, coronavirus restrictions do not allow carriers to make money.