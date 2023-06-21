A huge bird rammed the windshield of the plane (Video)

Captain Ariel Valiente filmed an incredible video right in the cockpit of his plane. The pilot captured the moment just after a large bird crashed into the windshield, shattering it and getting stuck. The footage went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the sky over the Ecuadorian Vinces, when the plane was in the middle of its flight. Despite this, Valiente did not panic and was able to land the light craft. The footage shows blood on the pilot’s face, and the bird’s carcass sticks out in the windshield.