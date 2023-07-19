A harbinger of economic disaster: the number of Germans who no longer have money for a vacation has been named

Tourism and the financial opportunity to go on vacation turned out to be a marker of the extent to which the harbinger of economic disaster is wandering in the richest country of the European Union.

Eurostat named the number of Germans who no longer have money for a vacation — and it turned out to be almost a fifth of the entire population of Germany.

According to the European press, this report was prepared by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) at the request of the parliamentary group of the German Left Party. And he showed that 21.9% of the German population does not have enough economic opportunities to go on vacation for at least a week.

“These figures show how deeply socially divided Germany is,” said Dietmar Barch, head of the parliamentary group of the Left Party. He also stated that every German “has the opportunity to go on vacation for at least one week a year.” However, this will require an increase in wages and pensions.